Photo 914
Not in Our Garden (sadly)
These delphiniums are in the herbaceous border at Hergest Croft. They are absolutely stunning.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
kitchen
,
blue
,
garden"
,
delphiniums
,
herbaceous border
,
hergest croft
