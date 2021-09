A good Homecoming

When we arrived home after our week in Sussex I harvested all these courgettes and runner beans. They had hardly started producing anything before we left. I did ask my neighbour, who was kindly watering my vegetable garden, to help herself to vegetables but she didn't. The large courgette in the middle weighed a kilogram!! I used it and some of the others to make soup which is in the freezer for colder days.