Hydrangea Perniculata 'Fraise Melba' by susiemc
Hydrangea Perniculata 'Fraise Melba'

We bought a new hydrangea this year I'm so pleased with it. It's even more beautiful than I thought it was going to be. It has lots of large blooms which start out white then gradually turn pinkand finally becoming red.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Esther Rosenberg ace
So pretty
September 10th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
It's gorgeous.
September 10th, 2021  
