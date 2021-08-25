The Potato Harvest

Finley and Niamh went home this morning but before they left they really wanted to help with the potato harvest. The number of potatoes in the bags was not impressive by any means but it's fun when the bags are emptied into the wheelbarrow and you have to search for the potatoes.

It's very quiet in the house now that they've gone. I miss them.



I'm finally back after an 8 week (unintentional) break. After months and months of not going anywhere or seeing friends and family we've had a very busy 8 weeks. It's been wonderful seeing everyone. It's been a combination of friends and family coming to see us and us visiting them. In between all of that the vegetable garden has been going crazy and needing constant watering and harvesting of vegetables which means cooking and freezing. I just couldn't keep up with 365 so I had to put it on hold. I've taken lots of photos though so I'll slowly catch up I'll work forwards and backwards at the same time. It feels good to be back, I've missed you all.

