First Day of Autumn at Hergest Croft 2 by susiemc
Photo 947

First Day of Autumn at Hergest Croft 2

These photos were all taken on the 1st September, the day I posted the first collage. There's still plenty of colour.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Photo Details

