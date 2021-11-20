Barton on Sea.......

This was taken last week when we were visiting relatives in New Milton, Hampshire.
For Joanne @gardencat I must point out the beach huts. A little while ago I posted a photo showing beach huts in Devon and Joanne asked what they were and what they are used for. I'm really sorry Joanne that I didn't answer your question at the time. I always meant to. Beach huts are a very British thing and many seaside resorts have them. Some are privately owned and some are owned by the council. They can be hired either on a daily basis or on a weekly basis. They are literally sheds with no electricity or running water but the privately owned ones are often lovely (you can see inside as you walk past) and look very comfortable. A lot of them have camping stoves and nice seating. people just use them while spending a day, or week, at the beach. They are often brightly painted.
It's interesting that a beach hut in an upmarket resort like Southwold in Suffolk can cost as much as a house in some towns. Personally I've never had any wish to own or hire one but they're very photogenic 😂.