Probably the last of the autumn colours.......... by susiemc
Probably the last of the autumn colours..........

........at Hergest Croft. This was taken last week, before Storm Arwen. I suspect that when we go for our weekly walk there tomorrow there will be very few leaves left on the trees.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Sue Cooper

Bep
Nice capture of the last autumn colours.
November 30th, 2021  
