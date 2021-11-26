Sign up
Photo 1061
Probably the last of the autumn colours..........
........at Hergest Croft. This was taken last week, before Storm Arwen. I suspect that when we go for our weekly walk there tomorrow there will be very few leaves left on the trees.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
1
0
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4915
photos
76
followers
56
following
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Tags
trees
,
autumn colours
,
hergest croft
Bep
Nice capture of the last autumn colours.
November 30th, 2021
