Photo 1137
Aberystwyth ( South Side) and the Castle
Aberystwyth seafront is in two halves separated by a headland on which the castle is built. Painting houses in different colours is very common in this part of Wales and here is a good example of that
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5005
photos
75
followers
57
following
311% complete
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1
1134
1845
1135
2
1136
1137
1138
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
7th February 2022 1:40pm
Tags
castle
,
seafront
,
aberystwyth
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot what a lovely "splash " !! Love the pastel coloured houses on the sea-front !
February 12th, 2022
