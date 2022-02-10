Previous
Next
Aberystwyth ( South Side) and the Castle by susiemc
Photo 1137

Aberystwyth ( South Side) and the Castle

Aberystwyth seafront is in two halves separated by a headland on which the castle is built. Painting houses in different colours is very common in this part of Wales and here is a good example of that
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot what a lovely "splash " !! Love the pastel coloured houses on the sea-front !
February 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise