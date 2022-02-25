Previous
A Crocus and a Bee by susiemc
Photo 1152

A Crocus and a Bee

There’s been no wind today for the first time in at least a week and the sun has been shining all day. I wandered around the garden (without a coat!!) and I was delighted to see lots of bees in the crocus flowers. They must know it’s almost spring.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
