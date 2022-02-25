Sign up
Photo 1152
A Crocus and a Bee
There’s been no wind today for the first time in at least a week and the sun has been shining all day. I wandered around the garden (without a coat!!) and I was delighted to see lots of bees in the crocus flowers. They must know it’s almost spring.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5020
photos
74
followers
56
following
315% complete
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1848
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
25th February 2022 1:52pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
spring
,
crocus
