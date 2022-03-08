Previous
The River Usk on a Cold, Grey, March Day by susiemc
The River Usk on a Cold, Grey, March Day

I went for a walk along the Brecon and Monmouth canal today with my walking buddy, Nicola. It was very cold but we walked quickly and felt really good afterwards. This photo is taken from the aquaduct.
Sue Cooper

