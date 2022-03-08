Sign up
Photo 1163
The River Usk on a Cold, Grey, March Day
I went for a walk along the Brecon and Monmouth canal today with my walking buddy, Nicola. It was very cold but we walked quickly and felt really good afterwards. This photo is taken from the aquaduct.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5036
photos
74
followers
56
following
318% complete
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1157
1853
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
8th March 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
national
,
beacons
,
monmouth
,
“river
,
park”
,
“brecon
,
canal”
,
usk”
