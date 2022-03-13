Sign up
Photo 1167
Amaryllis Number 5
This is one that I bought in the sale after Christmas. It’s very, very white and very beautiful. It just has one flower stem but there are five flowers on it and they’re all open at the same time. Stunning!
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5042
photos
73
followers
56
following
320% complete
View this month »
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
15th March 2022 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
amaryllis
