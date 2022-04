Lobster Claw

We saw a very large lobster claw plant at a National Trust property we visited last year and were so impressed with the strange flowers which really do look like lobster claws. When we saw a very small plant for sale in a garden centre that we visited we couldn’t resist buying one. It’s been wrapped in fleece for the winter but it’s looking really healthy and has grown a lot. It has produced two amazing flowers and this is one of them.