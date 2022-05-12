Previous
On the Ferry……. by susiemc
Photo 1218

On the Ferry…….

…….looking forward to our holiday.
Chris and I are very relaxed and enjoying the smooth (thankfully) crossing from Pembroke Dock on the west coast of Wales across the Irish Sea to Rosslare on the east coast of Ireland
Sue Cooper

