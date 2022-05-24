Previous
Unbelievable! by susiemc
Photo 1221

Unbelievable!

I posted a photo of this amaryllis on the 21st October last year. It was the fourth year it had flowered. After it finished flowering I put it on a windowsill in the spare bedroom with all the other amaryllis’ with the intention of putting them outside in a corner of the garden for the summer and then bringing them inside in the autumn, hoping they might flower again. I was amazed when we came back from our holiday and I went to water ethese amaryllis ( 5 of them!) to find this one flowering. I hadn’t even noticed the bud among all the leaves. What’s more there’s a second bud coming up at the side.What a treat!
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018
