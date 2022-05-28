Previous
The First Water Lily by susiemc
Photo 1231

The First Water Lily

It's definitely a sign of summer when the first water lily flower opens on the pond.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
May 28th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you must be thrilled, it is lovely
May 28th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Such a lovely and graceful shape and colour.
May 28th, 2022  
