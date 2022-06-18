Previous
The End of a Lovely Holiday by susiemc
Photo 1265

The End of a Lovely Holiday

This is me (on the left) and Pat, my sister-in-law (on the right) having pre dinner drinks in the garden of our hotel on the last evening of our holiday.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

