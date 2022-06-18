Sign up
Photo 1265
The End of a Lovely Holiday
This is me (on the left) and Pat, my sister-in-law (on the right) having pre dinner drinks in the garden of our hotel on the last evening of our holiday.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5154
photos
72
followers
54
following
348% complete
View this month »
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
16th June 2022 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
holiday
,
sue
,
pat
,
skelwith bridge
