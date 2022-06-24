Previous
Indian Summer by susiemc
Photo 1269

Indian Summer

This is my favourite Alstroemeria. It's in a pot in a part of the garden where the light is rarely right for a photograph. This was taken in the late afternoon when it was a bit hazy.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
