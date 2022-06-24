Sign up
Photo 1269
Indian Summer
This is my favourite Alstroemeria. It's in a pot in a part of the garden where the light is rarely right for a photograph. This was taken in the late afternoon when it was a bit hazy.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
23rd June 2022 4:43pm
Tags
garden
,
indian summer
,
alstroemeria
