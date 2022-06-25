Previous
Lilies in the Garden by susiemc
Lilies in the Garden

The garden has really suffered in the last couple of days from strong winds and heavy showers. These lilies are no exception. It's a shame because the flowers are only just beginning to open out.
25th June 2022

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Joanne Diochon
These still look lovely here.
June 25th, 2022  
