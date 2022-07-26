Sign up
Photo 1303
Echinacea (Cone Flower)
We"ve grown these successfully for the first time this year. Well actually Chris gets the credit as he grew this one from seed. The bees love them, as do I.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
echinacea
,
cone flower
