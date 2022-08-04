Sign up
Photo 1312
Welcome Little Jake
Martha and Rosie had their baby today. Isn't he adorable. We're going to visit them for a few days (staying in a B&B nearby) next Saturday. Watch this space for more photos.
Jake is grandchild number 8 and grandson number 3.
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5202
photos
71
followers
53
following
359% complete
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1308
1868
1309
1869
1310
1870
1311
1312
Tags
family
,
jake
,
grandson
