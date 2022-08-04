Previous
Next
Welcome Little Jake by susiemc
Photo 1312

Welcome Little Jake

Martha and Rosie had their baby today. Isn't he adorable. We're going to visit them for a few days (staying in a B&B nearby) next Saturday. Watch this space for more photos.
Jake is grandchild number 8 and grandson number 3.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise