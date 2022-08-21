Previous
Reaching for the Sky by susiemc
Reaching for the Sky

These are some of the sunflowers in the front of the house. This one is the tallest. It's too tall for us to measure but we estimate it to be about 9 or 10 feet tall. It's almost level with the bedroom window although I have to add it is in a raised bed (the rose bed!). It turned out to be a totally inappropriate place to plant them. I thought they were a dwarf variety. Note to self, read the information on the back of the seed packet, don't just look at the picture. They're taking all the moisture and nutrients from the roses and blocking the light from the living room window but they are spectacular and I can't bare to chop them down until they've finished flowering.
21st August 2022

