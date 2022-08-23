Previous
Helping with the Harvest 1 by susiemc
Photo 1331

Helping with the Harvest 1

Reggie's back and this time he brought his people with him. Finley and Niamh love to help in the garden and this time there were lots of vegetables to harvest. There are tomatoes, courgettes, cucumbers and beans in their rugs.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Beryl Lloyd ace
All three look very happy and contented with their garden goodies ! And what lovely perennials you have in the background ! fav
August 24th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
@beryl Thank you Beryl. There’s a surprising amount of colour in the garden still.
August 24th, 2022  
