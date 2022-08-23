Sign up
Photo 1331
Helping with the Harvest 1
Reggie's back and this time he brought his people with him. Finley and Niamh love to help in the garden and this time there were lots of vegetables to harvest. There are tomatoes, courgettes, cucumbers and beans in their rugs.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5226
photos
71
followers
52
following
364% complete
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
Tags
family
,
beans
,
vegetables
,
garden
,
tomatoes
,
cucumbers
,
grandchildren
,
niamh
,
courgettes
,
finley
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All three look very happy and contented with their garden goodies ! And what lovely perennials you have in the background ! fav
August 24th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
@beryl
Thank you Beryl. There’s a surprising amount of colour in the garden still.
August 24th, 2022
