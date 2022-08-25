Sign up
Photo 1333
Garden Snapshot
Despite the heat and the lack of rain there's still plenty of colour in the garden. I just hope this continues into autumn because many plants have flowered early this year and seem to have finished for this year.
I took all these photos yesterday.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flowers
,
garden
