Dahlias at Anglesey Abbey by susiemc
Photo 1338

Dahlias at Anglesey Abbey

Today we went to our friend's wedding in St Neots. It was really, really lovely but I didn't get any good photos so for today's post I made this collage using photos I took at Anglesey Abbey yesterday.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful dahlias….love,y weather for a wedding!
August 31st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful collage!
August 31st, 2022  
Mallory ace
This is gorgeous.
August 31st, 2022  
