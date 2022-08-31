Previous
This Year's Peach Harvest by susiemc
Photo 1339

This Year's Peach Harvest

..........one more than last year 😂.
We might have only had one peach but it was ripe and juicy and delicious.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford ace
Aww, well at least the yield has improved! 😉
August 31st, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Well done…the start of some wonderful crops hopefully!
August 31st, 2022  
