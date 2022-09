First Day Back at School for Finley and Niamh

Niamh was beside herself with excitement at the thought of being with her friends again, Finley would have been quite happy to stay at home. Typical boy/girl thing.

Finley is 9 and starting Year 5.

Niamh is 6 and starting Year2



My daughter and daughters -in-law are so used to me now that I don’t even have to ask for first day photos 😂.