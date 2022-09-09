Sign up
Photo 1348
This is what happens when.........
............you take a few days off sick!
I'm not sure what to do with 6 cucumbers!
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
vegetables
,
garden
Lis Lapthorn
Your tomatoes are delicious, so sweet and tasty. We really enjoyed them.
September 9th, 2022
xbm
I can confirm they were great!
September 9th, 2022
