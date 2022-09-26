Sign up
Photo 1365
Better Late Than Never
Our dahlias haven't done well this year. This is one of my favourites and it's very late flowering. Some haven't flowered at all.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
3
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
373% complete
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
Pat Knowles
ace
That one is a stunner Sue….all those stripes. I have never ever grown dahlias nor wanted to as I always think they are loads of work. I have a friend who's has a garden full of dahlias at this time of the year…she lives in NZ & she told me she always lifts them after flowering….I could never be bothered! I do think they are very showy though.
September 26th, 2022
Gillian Brown
A beautiful flower. Dahlias always remind me of my late Dad. He always grew lots of dahlias.
September 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 26th, 2022
