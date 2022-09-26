Previous
Next
Better Late Than Never by susiemc
Photo 1365

Better Late Than Never

Our dahlias haven't done well this year. This is one of my favourites and it's very late flowering. Some haven't flowered at all.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
That one is a stunner Sue….all those stripes. I have never ever grown dahlias nor wanted to as I always think they are loads of work. I have a friend who’s has a garden full of dahlias at this time of the year…she lives in NZ & she told me she always lifts them after flowering….I could never be bothered! I do think they are very showy though.
September 26th, 2022  
Gillian Brown
A beautiful flower. Dahlias always remind me of my late Dad. He always grew lots of dahlias.
September 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise