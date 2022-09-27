Previous
Next
My View from the Dining Table by susiemc
Photo 1366

My View from the Dining Table

I was sitting in my usual place at the dining table today thinking what a lovely view I have so I got my phone and took a picture. As you can see there's still quite a lot of colour in the garden
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
374% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely view Sue - you must be so proud on how you two have designed your garden ! fav
September 28th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
@beryl Thank you Beryl. Chris deserves all the credit for the flowers, shrubs, trees and the pond, I just do the vegetables but yes we are proud. The garden gives us a lot of pleasure.
September 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise