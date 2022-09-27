Sign up
Photo 1366
My View from the Dining Table
I was sitting in my usual place at the dining table today thinking what a lovely view I have so I got my phone and took a picture. As you can see there's still quite a lot of colour in the garden
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5283
photos
70
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
28th September 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely view Sue - you must be so proud on how you two have designed your garden ! fav
September 28th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
@beryl
Thank you Beryl. Chris deserves all the credit for the flowers, shrubs, trees and the pond, I just do the vegetables but yes we are proud. The garden gives us a lot of pleasure.
September 28th, 2022
