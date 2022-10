The Last of the Tomato Crop

Today I harvested all the tomatoes that were left on the plants. Many of the green ones will ripen in the kitchen but Chris is keen to use some of them to make tomato and chili chutney with chilis that he's grown himself.

My total tomato crop this year is just a few grams short of 27 Kg. Many we've just eaten as they are (it's like eating sweets), some have been used in cooking and a lot are in the freezer.

I think I can say that tomatoes have been a success this year.