Photo 1389
The First Fire of the Season
We’re home from our trip to Sussex. The house was cold when we got back and the weather was miserable so we lit the fire. That soon warmed us up.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
fire
,
warm
,
house
,
cold
