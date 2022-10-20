Previous
The First Fire of the Season by susiemc
Photo 1389

The First Fire of the Season

We’re home from our trip to Sussex. The house was cold when we got back and the weather was miserable so we lit the fire. That soon warmed us up.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Sue Cooper

