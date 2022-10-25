Previous
Fungus in the Garden by susiemc
Photo 1394

Fungus in the Garden

We always get a few tiny toadstools on the lawn but this year there's a huge variety. These photos were all taken on the same day. Sadly there are no red and white spotted ones. I think it's a particularly good year for fungus.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Photo Details

Margaret Snell
A lovely collage, what a great variety you have
October 27th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon
What a lovely selection of little toadstools and fungi.
October 27th, 2022  
