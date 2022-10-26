Sign up
Photo 1394
Autumn Medley
These pictures were all taken in the last few days. I think they'll be the last to show the autumn colours as the leaves are falling fast. The fly agaric in the bottom right is definitely my favourite toadstool
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
1
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5317
photos
69
followers
52
following
381% complete
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Tags
autumn
,
fungus
,
autumn colours
,
fly agaric"berries.
Michelle
Lovely collage, such beautiful colours
October 26th, 2022
