Autumn Medley by susiemc
Photo 1394

Autumn Medley

These pictures were all taken in the last few days. I think they'll be the last to show the autumn colours as the leaves are falling fast. The fly agaric in the bottom right is definitely my favourite toadstool
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Lovely collage, such beautiful colours
October 26th, 2022  
