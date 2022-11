Remembering

The two ceramic poppies are Tower of London poppies. Several years ago I bought one in remembrance of my grandfather and one in remembrance of his brother. They died within two weeks of each other at the Battle of the Somme. My grandfather had 4 children so he has quite a lot of direct descendants but his brother was only 19 years old when he died so he has none. Every year at this time I spare a thought for both of them. How I wish I had known them.