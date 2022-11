Christmas Cake Stage 2

I had a bit of a disaster when taking the cake out of the tin, the cake broke!! I followed the instructions to the letter but I should have used my common sense and left the cake in the tin until it had cooled properly. I took it out when it was still warm and too soft. Anyway I pushed the pieces back together, wrapped it and left it to cool properly. It seems fine and I reckon a layer of marzipan will hold it all together.