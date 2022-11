Winter Clematis - Freckles

We bought this clematis earlier this year because I'd seen it on a gardening program. I then I completely forgot about it. We were out in the garden this morning and Chris pointed it out to me. It's quite subtle but pretty. It's one of those flowers that's awkward to photograph because the flowers hang down so you have to get your camera underneath it somehow. It didn't help that it's at the back of the border with all sorts of stuff in front of it.