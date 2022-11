The Beginning........

...........of the amaryllis season.

I have six amaryllis from previous years. Once they've finished flowering, the leaves have died back and danger of frost is passed, they go outside, in their pots, into a corner of the garden where they stay all summer. When it starts to get cold they go in the garage. Once they start to show signs of life they come into the house and I start to water them. I was in the garage today and I noticed this one, just starting to grow. This looks like a flower bud.