Sunrise by susiemc
Photo 1424

Sunrise

There was a beautiful sunrise this morning but it lasted such a short time. I took this from outside the front door. The day got off to a lovely start but by lunchtime it was pouring with rain.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
