Photo 1433
Christmas Cards………..
………….Making a start.
I hope I’m not too late getting started.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
11
2
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
iPhone 8 Plus
4th December 2022 3:12pm
Public
christmas
,
cards
,
“christmas
,
card”
Carole Sandford
ace
Well if you are, so am I! I shall start writing mine this week.
December 4th, 2022
Michelle
I haven't even got mine out the loft yet, so you've beaten me!
December 4th, 2022
