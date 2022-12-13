Sign up
Photo 1443
Hettie’s First Snow
On Sunday it snowed in Sussex where my daughter Niki lives. Hettie hadn’t seen snow before and was apparently very excited and loved the little snowman that her Daddy made.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5371
photos
67
followers
51
following
395% complete
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1438
1439
1440
1906
1907
1441
1442
1443
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Tags
snow
,
family
,
granddaughter
,
hettie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless - so sweet with her snow man!
December 13th, 2022
