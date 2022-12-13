Previous
Hettie’s First Snow by susiemc
Hettie’s First Snow

On Sunday it snowed in Sussex where my daughter Niki lives. Hettie hadn’t seen snow before and was apparently very excited and loved the little snowman that her Daddy made.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! bless - so sweet with her snow man!
December 13th, 2022  
