Photo 1445
Pretty Scene
We visited a nearby coffee shop this morning with friends. As we were walking back to the car I just happened to look to my right and thought this looked so pretty. It’s the coffee shop entrance/exit.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
sunshine
