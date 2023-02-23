Previous
Pulmonaria by susiemc
Pulmonaria

Very pretty little flowers and the plants spread easily. I love that there are both pink and blue flowers on the same plant.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
Mallory ace
Beautiful! Love the colors.
February 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty colours.
February 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty! had one in the garden for years , but seems to have disappeared
February 23rd, 2023  
