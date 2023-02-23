Sign up
Photo 1515
Pulmonaria
Very pretty little flowers and the plants spread easily. I love that there are both pink and blue flowers on the same plant.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
3
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5456
photos
67
followers
50
following
415% complete
View this month »
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
Latest from all albums
1509
1510
1920
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
22nd February 2023 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
pulmpnaria
Mallory
ace
Beautiful! Love the colors.
February 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty colours.
February 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty! had one in the garden for years , but seems to have disappeared
February 23rd, 2023
