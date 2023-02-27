Previous
27th February 2023

Family Selfie 3
Photo 1519

Family Selfie 3

Today we visited our older daughter, Niki, and her family, Gordon, Charlotte, Freya and Hettie.
Another good day.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Babs ace
You are having a busy time visiting all the relatives.
February 28th, 2023  
