Bubbly………..Lots of It

While we were in Sussex recently we visited the Bolney Wine Estate. It wasn’t a good time of year to enjoy the vines as it was very cold and the vines weren’t showing any signs of life. It was interesting to see the extent of the vineyards and also the shop. There was also a lovely restaurant.

The Bolney Estate is known for it’s bubbly. I have tasted it in the past and it’s very, very good. It’s also very expensive. We didn’t buy any.