St Albans Cathedral - Exterior

While we were visiting our friends in Hertfordshire they took us to St Albans Cathedral, about 30 minutes from their house. I'd never been to St Albans before so I had never seen the cathedral. It's very impressive and very beautiful.

I'm not a religious person but I do appreciate and love the architecture and the history of these very old, very magnificent buildings.

It was difficult to photograph because we were so close. I had to make do with close-up shots from different angles.