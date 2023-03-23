Previous
St Albans Cathedral - Interior by susiemc
Photo 1543

St Albans Cathedral - Interior

The cathedral was just as beautiful and impressive on the inside as it was on the outside. It's huge and we were allowed to walk pretty much everywhere. The wall paintings (bottom middle) have only recently been discovered and exposed.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
