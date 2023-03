Cherry Blossom

This is a small cherry blossom tree which we bought in the autumn of 2021. Last year it just produced a few small, pale flowers but this year it’s absolutely stunning. The tree is small and the flowers are facing downwards so I had to get down on my knees to take this photo 😂. I took the photo a couple days ago and I’m so glad I did because we haven’t had any sunshine and blue sky since, just rain and grey sky.