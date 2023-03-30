Previous
Mother’s Day Flowers………….a bit late. by susiemc
Mother’s Day Flowers………….a bit late.

I received these flowers yesterday from Martha. She always sends me flowers for Mother’s Day but this year she knew we were going away for a few days on the following day so she delayed sending them. It was such a lovely surprise to receive them on a very rainy Wednesday. When the flowers arrived they looked terrible, very limp and droopy and sad. I followed the instructions to the letter and a few hours later they had really perked up. This morning they looked lovely, the tulips had opened and the fragrance from the hyacinths was gorgeous.
Never too late for mother's day flowers .Beautiful.
