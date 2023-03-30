Mother’s Day Flowers………….a bit late.

I received these flowers yesterday from Martha. She always sends me flowers for Mother’s Day but this year she knew we were going away for a few days on the following day so she delayed sending them. It was such a lovely surprise to receive them on a very rainy Wednesday. When the flowers arrived they looked terrible, very limp and droopy and sad. I followed the instructions to the letter and a few hours later they had really perked up. This morning they looked lovely, the tulips had opened and the fragrance from the hyacinths was gorgeous.