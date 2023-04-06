Sign up
Photo 1557
Ranunculus
The flowers in my Mother's Day bouquet didn't last long which was disappointing. This ranunculus was a tight bud when the flowers were delivered and when it opened out it was stunning. It lasted longer than all the other flowers in the bouquet.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5502
photos
68
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2023 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
bouquet
,
ranunculus
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautifully composed flower and colour - I have seen them in Spring bouquets but I had never considered it to be a cut flower!
April 6th, 2023
