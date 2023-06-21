Previous
Year 11 Day 1 Pond Lily by susiemc
Year 11 Day 1 Pond Lily

The start of another year.

I was doing my garden garden inspection this morning and this pond lily really caught my eye so I went inside and got my camera.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
June 21st, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
So pleased to have seen these spectacular lilies in the flesh. Fav.
June 21st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
What a beaut
June 21st, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Sue! The pond lily looks perfect! A great way to begin your 11th year! Fav
June 21st, 2023  
