Previous
Photo 1633
Year 11 Day 1 Pond Lily
The start of another year.
I was doing my garden garden inspection this morning and this pond lily really caught my eye so I went inside and got my camera.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
4
4
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5596
photos
64
followers
48
following
447% complete
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
21st June 2023 10:40am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
garden
,
lily
,
pond
,
pond lily
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
June 21st, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
So pleased to have seen these spectacular lilies in the flesh. Fav.
June 21st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
What a beaut
June 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot, Sue! The pond lily looks perfect! A great way to begin your 11th year! Fav
June 21st, 2023
